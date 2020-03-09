Corona virus let go of the impulse actor’s wedding with his wife are one of the first I | Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding in Japan due to the Corona virus | entertainment – news quote

Corona virus (Corona virus) to release a lot more film shooting and release date of the sequel of the only reports were, but now in real life too, the effects can get.

Pop singer Katy Perry (Katy Perry) and actor Orlando Bloom (Orlando Bloom) got the corona virus due to Japan, Your Marriage avoid have decided. From China New corona virus, the United States, Italy, Iran, including more than 60 countries feet through there. Magazine “people” according to Katie is pregnant and in June to close the preparations to the wedding was busy. Corona virus, the cause is, apparently, your plan right now, it’s decided.

Number a source close to the magazine said, ‘in Japan up to 150 guests with the wedding of all the preparation was. Katie actually pregnancy to marry you excited about the neighborhood. They were very happy, the wedding began all the preparations right are ongoing, but the corona virus now because of this little interruption has occurred.’

Perry (35) on Sunday said it was confirmed that she and Bloom (43) birth of first child getting ready. The singer’s video ‘Never Say Never Warren White’ to share this message.

Katie is a fairy her husband.

Hollywood not just Bollywood, even Corona has begun a lot of big events, inevitable they are. There are reports that this virus is release a lot of films shooting has been canceled. Salman Khan (Salman Khan) in the upcoming movie ‘Radhe: the Most Wanted brother’ (Radhe: most wanted bhai) after Akshay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) in the movie ‘Prithviraj’ (Prithviraj) and Karan Johar (Karan Johar) of the upcoming film ‘beds’ (Takht) in the event the shooting stopped.

Media reports say the Akshay Kumar movie ‘Prithviraj’ to stop was given. It’s a film shooting in Rajasthan was ongoing. Not only that, now the film shooting Rajasthan the place back Mumbai shift was. This film apart from Karan Johar’s film ‘throne’ of the shooting was shown on her now was also arrested. This film shooting in Jaipur, Jaisalmer was to be.

'Kartik Aryan' (Kartik Aaryan), Kiara Advani (Kiara Advani) of the upcoming movie "The Maze 2′ (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) even with something like this hasn't happened. It's a film shooting in Rajasthan was initiated, but now you're shooting africa. city already shift.

Movies in addition to corona virus quite the impact of the last edition of movies on earnings, it is facing. The metro cities have this virus for fear of very few people only watch movies in theaters going. Tiger Shroff (Tiger Shroff) and Shraddha Kapoor (Shraddha Kapoor), the release of the film “rebels 3′ (Baaghi 3) even with how much I have. Movie by Jan-so good earnings, but the movie also has to earn in two days is a lot more predictable.