Coronavirus of the bearing between the. Africa’s India tour ranging CSA has released the statement, said – Our team… – Cricket south africa responds to the question of india tour amid coronavirus effect

China Saturday corona virus (Coronavirus) is now in India and also your feet care start, given are. Across the country more than 30 cases have arrived. However in India, yet this dangerous virus bearing only limited is. In spite of this corona virus, ranging an atmosphere of fear remains. People public spaces on the mask by moving the eye are coming. Fear of the environment between South Africa (India vs South Africa) team Holi (Holi 2020) immediately after the India ODI series to play is coming. Cricket South Africa (CSA) on behalf of such an environment in the team of the India tour ranging response given.

Read:- Coronavirus havoc will be among the IPL organizing; BCCI chairman Ganguly said – We will do what…

CSA on behalf of that team’s first stop Delhi reaching, where the corona virus, the risk is extremely low. South Africa’s team from Dubai are India will. The team on Monday, New Delhi passed and one day there Beer hospice (March 12), Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18) in the match-day.

CSA statement said: ‘Jin at the sites we will play them, no positive case has not come and these cities in the middle of the chartered flight to travel from the risk and will be reduced. Danger in Dubai and Delhi in less.’

Read:- The World Cup before the finals, Sachin Tendulkar Team India sent these messages

CSA said that the BCCI, in New Delhi The South Africa embassy, Indian security and experts from the IS in contact. The statement added that the government of India has also necessarily assured.