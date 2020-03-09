Cricket News: Shefali to cry to see the bad seemed to : Brett Lee – it was a bad feeling to see shefali crying brett lee

Melbourne, the nine March (language) the former fast bowler Brett Lee said on Monday that the T20 World Cup finalists Australia in the hands of India after the defeat of the young Indian batsman Shefali Verma to cry seeing bad enough, seemed . He however expressed the hope that he is strong through the withdrawal will . For the first time reached the final the Indian team to Australia were in the final 85 runs to win . In the finals Verma your rhythm persisted could not keep and after the match their tear not stopping were . Li ICC to in his column, wrote, ‘ I Shefali Verma for very bad seemed . Her cry seeing did not like him but his performance on Fakhr should be .’ He said ,‘ the very first tournament in this kind of performance his talent and mental rigor shows . He’s even better than being the same he wore . This experience from the topics he firmly return will .’Lee said ,‘ India to this dismal was the night but the Indian team return will . Everything here goes not over . This introduction is throughout .’