darsheel safary now and then: the movie taare zameen Par kid darsheel safary then and now pictures

1/10
Learn now, what’s the protocol Safari
The film “stars on earth” of the star’s little trick Safari so that you remember him do you? Exercise today is the 23rd birthday celebrating. Look, since up until now, how changed the procedure and learn…now he’s what you’re doing. (Photos courtesy of: dsafary instagram)
2/10
Studies along with the game
Exercise studies, along with the game of the world connected.
3/10
Shweta Tiwari daughter of the eyelid with Kazan was a movie.
According to reports, is Shweta Tiwari daughter of the eyelid in the eye the last, but still the truth will not be noticeable coming.
4/10
It’s definitely not
It’s to see a picture of you so I felt like she was in the world of cricket in your hand and try both? It is not so.
5/10
The new regulations add
Indeed these photos of the new procedure of advertising, which Google India, he cricket of the style are visible.
6/10
Video on social media
Exercise your new to it, adding a video to share on social media is over.
7/10
Everyone’s first character.
By the way, then drill the “Taare Zameen Par”, even after a few have, but everyone’s opinion of the same film, the character is still fun.
8/10
In 2010, the bomb the bomb broke the infuse
Yeah, the year 2007 “Taare Zameen Par” movie in your game from won the hearts of the viewers who take the RTL of the year in 2010, the bomb the bomb broke off into sight come on.
9/10
So infuse ‘zokkomon’ in
He then zokkomon ” and ” midnight children, even in the eyes come.
10/10
Hearts on their shadows in Awasthi fetish character.
So about the TV. also plenty of infuse exercise. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in. Guest appearance and then in 2012 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 contestants visibly already. After that, the TV show ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ in the convent of the character in the Mirror came from, but even today everyone on the hearts of his shadow, he Awasthi fetish character.