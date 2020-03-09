Delhi CAA Protest: Father and Son Arrested alleged of Keeping petrol bomb on Tahir hussain Home – Delhi CAA Protests: the Delhi riots: police said the father-son, including three rioters to be arrested, Tahir Hussain from the House of the gasoline charges of throwing a bomb

Citizenship revision law of protests over Delhi in January violence over the Delhi Police Sunday said the father-son, including three people arrested. Those arrested name Liaquat Ali, Homestead Ali Tariq Rizvi is. On one of these Tariq Hussain to his home in the concealer give charge. While the two father-son handbags violence were involved in.

Tariq Rizvi by Tariq Hussain to your home in Ferraris during them hid was. Liaquat Ali and Tariq Ali on the charge that these people liked handbags in the violence. In addition Liaquat Ali on the charge that he is his son Tariq Ali with Tariq Hussain of the roof of the house from the people at the petrol bombs thrown. Homestead Ali to 3-day police custody has been sent. There, it is up to the court to 14-day judicial custody sent in is.

Be it known that the north-east Delhi in violence in connection with the 690 case are entered and 2,193 people have been detained or have been arrested. Delhi in the violence so far 53 people’s life has been. While nearly 200 people are injured.

Interestingly, the IB officer Ankit Sharma of murder accused suspended You councillor Tahir Hussain the Karkardooma court after the hearing, the court gave them the seven days of police remand on the is shipped. Please tell that before Tahir Hussain on Thursday the court in the surrender rushed to where were the Delhi Police team had arrested them was. Court Tahir-advance of bail plea also was dismissed.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

