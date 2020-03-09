Due to corona virus ipl 2020 can get cancelled: Bcci source

29 March from the IPL i.e. the Indian Premier League launches occurring but meanwhile the BCCI quoted sources from The these that being said the corona virus of fear, this time from the IPL may be canceled. IPL’s first combat Mumbai and Chennai between friends. Corona virus due to the world running in many game tournaments yet has been canceled. Such now in the IPL on this threat is.

BCCI sources according to the March 29, IPL’s first match to be played until then in the country the temperature 24-25 degrees above would be the same by the way appearance in the corona virus, the havoc can also be less so currently corona virus due to the IPL to cancel or not to take a decision is difficult however the BCCI corona virus from Born on the circumstances a vigilant eye, homemade is.

IPL date forward, ranging BCCI quoted sources said that the IPL date back and forth difficult to do because of cricket’s international calendar, the quartet IPL the dates of promulgation is currently IPL date further back to the question does not arise is the corona virus, because if the situation deteriorating then IPL may be canceled.

Let me tell you of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope demanded by the crowds due to the IPL match during the corona virus can spread rapidly so the IPL dates forward should tell you let the IPL tournament’s first match on March 29 Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to be among while in the last match, i.e. that the final match on May 24 to be.

Corona virus in China from the beginning through World law has. Its grip in India too has. So far in the country, 39 corona virus people affected by the identity of the stack. Although far from a death has not occurred.