Exclusive: Paras Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going on the air: the show has just started TRPs

Paras Chhabra get talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going to air and it turns out the display to continue after all.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Shehnaaz age and Paras Chhabra probably has been garnering a lot of applause while TRPs were not very high, it looks like reports of the show going, the air is so true. In fact, when contact sections means that it is not a mini it’s got the heart and that the numbers looks like what was expected.

Counts says, “there’s no such thing I’ve ever heard and, in fact, TRPs started coming in right now. In fact, my mom also kept telling me that everyone has already begun to get to know her as my mother, and they also remember her dialogue from Big Boss 13. Program Shehnaaz and Shehbaz have been doing well, there are the popular boys and girls who did a great job. And, of course, the production is great, and they’re constantly coming up with new ideas and concepts. So I don’t think it will happen soon.” He laughs and adds, “Yeah show kahi nahi jane wala, main ise end Tak leke jaunga.”

Well, the show sure was going well in terms of audience response competitors, as well as Shehnaaz and sections continue to grab the eyeballs.

