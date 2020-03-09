Harbhajan Singh Calls Out Airline After His Bat Goes Missing

Indian cricket team’s former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bat IndiGo aircraft from the company disappeared. Pm Saiha has tweeted his displeasure, saying the company on the action to take is sought. Harbhajan Singh has tweeted that the kit bag in the bat was present. When the plane from the bag was lowered, so the bat didn’t exist. Harbhajan Singh by the company from the bat information is sought. The incident two days ago. The Harbhajan Singh Institute of cricket manager Vikram Sidhu pointed out that Harbhajan Singh from Mumbai to Chennai Indigo from the company were proceeded. The kit bag was with them. Chennai arriving from the bag on the bat was missing. The company is the earliest bat to find has been said.

Attached to the game other big news

Kumble Punjab chief coach

Chandigarh. IPL 13th session for kids XI Punjab by your support staff in many former legendary cricketers with added. The main role of coach, Anil Kumble will. Similar is Xi’s batting ranging from fielding to Giants in the services of Li are. The assistant coach of the Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, the responsibility is entrusted. Failed coach of the south former player Jonty Rhodes won. Former South African fast bowler Charl Angel bowling coach in the role of won while Wasim Jaffer, the batting coach appointed are.

Kids will play in the final four

Rajkot. Indian Test team of specialist Cheteshwar Pujara Thursday from Bengal against played Ranji Trophy finals in his domestic team Saurashtra on the field for study. Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said on Saturday told here that the SCA field to be played in the finals against India in the 77 Test playing against a part of the team won. New Zealand tour-day however your reputation according to the batting failed to have. He trips over four innings in the just 100 (11, 11, 54, 24) scored. SCA wanted that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also part of the team made but the BCCI ‘national team’ of pressing responsibility, citing their request turned down.

Posted By: Arvind Dubey