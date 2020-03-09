Harmanpreet Kaur says, We need to stay calm and focus on the areas we need to improve

Special things Said, in the future the team from the good performance of the trust Win or give up, you learn to stay is We catch, diluting the luck with us today was not

Melbourne:

ICC Womens T20 World Cup: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winning Indian team of dream finals in Australia (India Women vs Australia Women) received at the hands of defeat as well as broken. In the final India A 85 run by beating the host Australian team has not only the fifth time the women’s T20 World Cup become the champion achieved the distinction of rather of India to the hands of the tournament group match in the found necklace to also repaid. ICC Women T20 World Cup finalists Australia in the hands of crunchy spank withstand after the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Harmanpreet Kaur) has open here on Thursday said that good performance in the future, ranging them on your team is confident. Australia batting first four wickets on 184 runs after India’s innings of 99 runs on Thursday given. Hence the after the match said, ‘We have league matches in the way of the game shown, he was fantastic, I still on the team is confident.’ He said, ‘it is part of the game, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose there are. You learn to live is but to me this team is counting on.’

Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia from the finals after losing the cry I already Shefali Verma

Comments

Hence, however, believed that Australia’s openers Beth Mooney (unbeaten 78) and Alyssa Healy (75) the end of the day to give to the team the situation is quite difficult to become. The Indian captain said the team in the fielding department will have to work in and will learn from the mistakes.. He said, ‘we catch take, today luck is not with us was. The team for the upcoming one and a half years are crucial. Us many things to pay attention to will be, especially on fielding.’

On the other hand, the tournament champions of the Aussie captain Meg and (Meg Lanning)said to me, your team’s players and staff at the Naz is. He said, in the tournament, our travel fluctuation from the bumper going to the tournament but most of the big day i.e. in the finals, we have by the way demonstrated, he was extraordinary. It really was hard work because the very first match in the US suffered defeat was. Our team of people Very were high hopes. We Group this as expected live up subsides. The final of the tournament in the MCG huge gathering of further play the best experience. This tournament is our finest going. Player of the tournament declared tagged Beth Mooney (Beth Mooney), said the entire tournament audience in the bumper support is. The tournament’s first match in India’s hands after losing, we have this thing in-depth on the idea that what we’ve done wrong. Subsequently, we prepared the plan. Player of the match Alyssa Healy (Alyssa Healy) said, ‘good inning to play a little too much luck also need. Luck today with mine and I bat full of fun raised. Beth Mooney has also great games shown. He took me to the strike by giving me Frank shot play of Chance made available’