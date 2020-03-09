Holly, on the 23 day of daughter SMS in Shilpa Shetty, this technique using the second time became the mother

Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty 44 years of age, surrogacy, using a mom for the second time, they did. On February 15, 2020 to their daughter CIS t Z was born. On Monday, Shilpa Shetty daughter SMS T Mumbai with a private airport on the eye came. During this time Shilpa’s daughter is totally into the canvas wrap was placed, whereby the cis face of the eye is not coming. Shilpa the first time SMS to your brought you. Shilpa, daughter of the surrogate mother who gave birth abroad. Please say it Shilpa Shetty with family SMS that a saint would be. Airport on Shilpa and their daughter in addition to her son, Raj Srinivasan and Raj Srinivasan were also with. Please tell me that Shilpa and Raj Srinivasan’s wedding in 2009 was. Wedding 3 years later in 2012, son is at his mother’s did.