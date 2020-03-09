IAF Airmen Group X, Y Admit Card 2020, Sarkari Result 2020, Sarkari Naukri Job in 2020: Admit Card released on airmenselection.cdac.in the Direct link available here – IAF Airmen Group X, Y Admit Card 2020: present here the Admit Card to download direct link

IAF Airmen Group X, Y Admit Card 2020: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) in its official website on the group X trades and Group Y Trades in airman for the Post Online Exam Admit Card is issued are. Candidates who have Indian Air Force airmen recruitment application to have, they CASB official card official website airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB visiting your Admit Card can check and download can.

Airmen recruitment for online written test from 19 to 23 March, 2020 will be held. For this Exam Admit Card Today 09 March issued that download link to the official homepage of the Website is present on. Candidate go to the official website for the top login link through admit cards can download.

Candidate helpdesk casbiaf@cdac.in on written or telephone number 020 – 25503105/106 on Monday to Friday morning 9:30 o’clock in the afternoon from 1:00 pm and afternoon 2:00 pm 5:00 pm until assistance can take. The candidate from the official website or given below direct link of Admit Card can get. Admit card to get the candidates to their email ID and password login will do.

Admit card yet to download the candidate, click here

Exam to be included in the candidate your Admit Card take a print out of and it your a passport size photo affixed to the bike. Without valid Admit Card of any candidate to the exam hall in the entry will not be allowed. Examination in relation to any other updates only on the official website only will be issued.

