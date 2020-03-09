ICC Announce Meg Lanning captain of the Womens T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament only 2 Indian gets place

New Delhi, gene. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament: the International Cricket Council i.e. ICC Women T20 World Cup 2020 team declared. ICC those players in this team is given a place, who the tournament has good performance. Women T20 World Cup final winning Australian team has 5 players in the ICC’s team of the tournament in place is received.

Saturday March 8 Melbourne have played in ICC Women T20 World Cup 2020 final after a day of Monday 9 March cricket’s greatest institution, the tournament’s top players from a team is formed, in which the most 5 player of Australia are included. However, the 2 player Team India to the ICC of this are part of the team, but the playing XI in just one Indian bowler Poonam Yadav to have found a place, that personally for them good thing.

These two Indian team in include

The small stature of the spinner Poonam Yadav is the 11th number on the ICC in this team is placed, while young opener Shefali Varma, the 12th player on the team is given a place, because the ICC saluted the pair for the Australian team’s opener Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney is chosen, who the whole tournament in the 3-3 half-century roots, while 200-200 more than are scored. In addition also 3 and Australian player this are part of the team.

9 March 2020

Line are team captain

ICC Australian team to a fifth World Cup title take a big captain Meg line to the captain of the team is chosen. The captain’s usually so Meg line performed the same and Team Titles drawn is the same. As well as he bat also some awesome here playing for a team to win the unleash has played a pivotal role. Besides this, ICC fast bowler Megan St and all-rounder Jess Jonassen also in the team is given a place.

Team of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (batting order)

Alyssa Healy(wk) (Australia) – 236 runs and 7 dismissals

Beth Mooney (Australia) – 259 run 64.75 average

Nate user (England) – 202 run 67.33 average

Heather Knight (England) – the 193-run 64.33 average

Meg lane (captain) (Australia) – 132 runs, 44 average

Laura Vallarta (South Africa) – 94 runs 149 to start from

Jason Jensen (Australia) – 10 wickets

Sophie Eccleston (England) – 8 wickets

And shrubs (England) – 8 wickets

Megan St (Australia) – 13 wickets

Poonam Yadav (India) – 10 wickets

12th man: Shefali Verma (India) – 163 runs 158.25 to start from

