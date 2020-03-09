Shefali Verma, T20 top spot in the rankings lost

Beth Mooney 762 points ranging in the rankings Top reached

India’s young batsman Shefali Verma on Monday said the ICC T-20 international ranking in the top spot lost so he dropped to third place with. He Melbourne against Australia in the World Cup finals in the only two runs of the same pie were. 16 years of Shefali (744 points) recently in Australia ended T-20 World Cup league stage after finishing top space acquired was.

The Australian team in the finals India beat fifth time in the titles and fill your putting into successful in ranked. Sunday finals unbeaten 78 scored his opener Beth Mooney two-space jump from 762 points, ranging on the top reach tagged. Mooney had six innings 64 at an average of 259 which scored in the tournament, a stage in a player of most runs are also causing them ‘Player of the tournament’ was chosen.

He in their careers for the first time in the ranking at the top reached are. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (750 points) second place in the list are intact, in which India memory of Monte and Jemima Rodriguez are also included. Indian vice-captain Monte a location check seventh place on the access tagged while Rodriguez one place are intact. Mooney’s opener Alyssa Healy Two-Notch leap from fifth place, reached are.

India’s Deepti Sharma 10 notch from the advantages of batters of the list in 43rd place to achieve successful in that while he the first time the top five all-rounders in included are. Glistening, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav history-and the first in the ranking respectively sixth, seventh and eighth place, including England’s Sophie exact are at the top.