ICC Women T20 World Cup 2020: captain Harmanpreet Kaur said India’s defeat – Hindustan

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


  1. ICC Women T20 World Cup 2020: captain Harmanpreet Kaur said India’s defeat of Hindustan
  2. T20 World Cup Final in a losing Indian team, Australia the 5th time made Champion Aaj Tak
  3. After the defeat broke down on Shefali Verma, among the field in the captain’s hand clutching… News18 Hindi
  4. Champion: who Australia from the finals today, World Women’s day on history plotting prepare India’s daughters IndiaTV
  5. The World Cup finals in a losing Indian team, Australia the 5th time made Champion today
  6. Google News on the news see

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here