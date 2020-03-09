icc women t20 world cup final mcc register world record 86174 final attendance during the final

India and Australia both of the openers in the beginning in life to give paid a heavy price and Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in ICC T-20 World Cup champion dream of becoming shatter became. Australia India by 85 runs and take the series record for the fifth time in world titles won. India of course this match was defeated, but the final match in something like which happened for both teams memorabilia has become. Please tell that finals match viewing record 86,174 people see arrived. It is the whole world any women cricket team match come to see the audiences of record numbers.

#T20WorldCup final attendance: 86,174 🔝 The highest for a women’s sporting event in Australia

🔝 The highest for a women’s cricket match globally Thank you everyone for making #IWD2020 one to remember 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Cpyf7T0gnv — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2020

Australia has both his openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (unbeaten 78) to the beginning of the shift in the Met Life taking full advantage of 201 overs with four wickets on 184 runs strong score and Indian team to 19.1 over 99 on the run H given. Indian team first World Cup finals game was his first time become world champions of the beautiful dream was broken.

Australia has the fifth time in a world title to your name. He before 2020, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018 also in the title it had won. Australia has seven T-20 World Cup five times in the titles has its own name, while West Indies and England by one-on-one time this title has its own name.

Wife match of the series except came stark, Sania has given a reaction