ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – India team in the final against Australia found embarrassing defeat after the Cricket World responses

News



“/> India World Cup winning dream then broken

Melbourne have played in the ICC Womens T20 World Cup final Indian team’s dismal performance. Australia women’s team the Indian women’s team to 85 runs from crunchy twink giving his title successfully defends done. Australia team for the fifth time Womens T20 World Cup title has won. The whole match in the Indian team quite of unforced errors, which caused them suffered defeat.

Match over the first of the catches in quitting, ranging from the powerplay in the captain Harmanpreet Kaur and memory Montana, including 4 wickets to squander the team’s defeat of the main reason. Australia has while batting 20 overs in 184-4 of the score, made answer in which Indian women’s team by 99 runs on the heap to be tagged.

Also read: Against South Africa ODI series for the Indian team announced, the veteran players of return

India’s humiliating defeat on Twitter after quite tremendous responses got. Here are the final match after WHO said what:

Gutted by the result today . Nonetheless the girls have had a wonderful #T20WorldCup campaign . I congratulate the T20 captain @ImHarmanpreet and the girls. Well done . Request everyone to continue supporting women’s cricket . Only great things are in store. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 8, 2020

(Indian women’s team to travel the T20 World Cup in spectacular. I hence mouthful and congratulations to the team wishes to convey. All it requests is that she’s female cricket support are.)

India lost only one game in the tournament. So did Australia. Both teams lost to each other. India beat Aus in the tournament opener. Australia beat India in the finals. Such is life…. #WT20WC #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 8, 2020

(India and Australia tournament just one match losers. Both teams from each other only pics. India had earlier in the match Australia beat, then Australia in the final India defeated)

I know how tough it is to be so close to that World Cup & not win it. But chin up, girls! It’s not about the result, but about the generation you’ve inspired. You had a campaign you can be very proud of!

Also congratulations Australia, a much deserved win.#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5ekr5Y9yvS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2020

(I know when the World Cup so come close and you don’t win, you how it feels. Always the result of not matter, You incoming generation has inspired. You on your travels should be proud. Australia is also in the T20 World Cup win congratulations.)

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

(You who for put, its up to us proud are. I believe that it makes you strong ways will return.)

(Some photo captions don’t need)

(Heart break to the Seine. Rohit Sharma, illustrious Java and cafe Verma, three World Cup star, but the Cup three away from the reach of)

(Day of heart-breaking picture. The whole tournament the finest in performance, but the team to the finals not make she has been. Safe you just 16 years of are and Us Your up Pride are.)

Whenever India starts to choke in a major tournament, this man’s innings comes into mind. When the pressure was highest, lights were brightest, Gambhir had ice in his veins, fire in his mind, India in his heart. The Greatest WC Innings ever.

Man behind 2011s WC Trophy ❤to#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DVZKI6qqCh — I’m a WatchMechanic ™ ⌚ (@Pullingo_Offl) March 8, 2020

(When in India in any big tournament in the choke, so serious of this shift enough to miss. When the pressure was the highest, so serious has the best World Cup innings. 2011 World Cup victory of the hero)