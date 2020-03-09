Ind V Aus T20 WC Final: Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar Statement | Ind V Aus T20 WC Final: Women’s team’s defeat on the Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar snapped

Ind v Aus T20 WC Final: the final match in the women’s team to 85 runs in the humiliating defeat suffered. The Australian women’s team are fifth in the T20 World Cup titles.
New Delhi: Indian team captain Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s T20 World Cup in the national team’s performance praising said on Sunday that in the final against Australia, defeat of the team after a strong return will. In the tournament the invincible Indian team in the finals, defending champion Australia at all not challenge the pie, who the game most of the small format in 85-run win with the fifth won the world title.
Indian team captain Virat Kohli tweeted, ‘the T20 World Cup in throughout the entire campaign the Indian women’s cricket team on the efforts of pride. I’m sure you girls strong through the return unfolds.’
By winning the toss to bat first, while Meg and the-LED Australian team’s openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78) between the first wicket of the 115-run partnership, thanks to four wickets on the 184 scored. In response, the Indian team 99 runs on the same pile become.
Tendulkar however team morale not losing advised. He tweeted, ‘the T20 World Cup win for Australia greetings. Team India for this difficult day. Our team is young and strong team will form. You have many players all over world have inspired. We are proud of you. Hard keep up and never give up hope, don’t leave. One day it will happen.’