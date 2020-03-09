indian railways: man drinking alcohol publicly in local train, man tweeted to authorities, no action taken – VIDEO: train people in the middle of the SIT public did drink alcohol, the complaint to be uttered – the first tweet on any railway by the action of the

Train often to some passengers drinking alcohol of the complaint comes to the front. Usually to complain on the railway such as the passengers on the proceedings does. But on the internet a post viral is happening in which a person drink alcohol are on a person Proceedings of complains is visible. Post according to these videos train number 33445 from Sealdah Barasat the local train is. In this video a man in drinking is. Around her a few women are sitting.

These videos pollen Pandey name of a user has posted. It is written ” train number 33445 (from Sealdah Barasat, night 9.12 pm) the passenger, as are drinking alcohol. To report is no, I also had tweeted railway action is going to take.”

Although this person’s tweets on the railway by the comment and his PNR number and mobile number is solicited. Railway one of his other tweets in the pre-Railway of RPF tag and immediately proceeding to said is.

Train no:33445(sealdah to barasat jn, 9.12 pm) , commuters are drinking alcohol publicly. No one there to report, Illustrative action is also not taken even reported (like my previous tweet) @EasternRailway @rpfersdah @PiyushGoyal

Source of video :https://t.co/t1ZltwI7Ua pic.twitter.com/Jd57uRazhx — Parag Panday (@parag_panday) March 8, 2020

So the former railway wrote that in this matter the Sealdah RFE has been handed over to. Railway PNR racking pollen on them written “what you train number of the examined, or you do not know that a local train how that looks and you the PNR number are asking. It is from Sealdah Barasat junction to a local passenger train. Show off in addition to some action.”

The pollen of the tweets of a users also your anger wraps done. The user wrote, “some will not be Brother those drunken ups will be subsequently, the RFE will come.”

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

