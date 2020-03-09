International Women s Day 2020 Sachin Tendulkar Lists Out 5 Most Important Women In His Life Watch Video

India’s great batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s International Women’s day on Sunday to your life five women dedicated to have. These five women of Sachin in the life of the great contributions is.

Sachin said on social media a video is posted, in which he of his childhood days to remember. He is in your life until now attributed the success of his mother, aunt, wife, daughter and mother in law have.

Sachin said that childhood days in his mother-Rajni always their care was. He said that the other mother-like his even the mother also of this extremely takes care was that his son always healthy and happy.

In various phases of our life, in different roles & ways, YOU have changed our lives for the better. Today is a day we cherish and celebrate YOU all.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! #SHEinspiresme pic.twitter.com/xNyKGetZLi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2020

The legendary batsman has your aunt said about that in school days she was four years until your aunt’s house were. He your aunt, is also the second of the mother in the same way as said is.

The former opener, in his life wife Anjali and their parents also have to thank. Sachin’s wife the compliment of stating that he has family responsibilities brilliantly played.