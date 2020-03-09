IPL 2020: Maharashtra minister of Congress – the forward pass may IPL | IPL 2020: Maharahastra Health Minister says – IPL can be postponed amid Coronavirus scare

Nagpur: March of finally getting started in the Indian Premier League (Indian Premier League) on the coronavirus of the bearing may have. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Rajesh Tope) said Saturday that across the country, coronavirus (Coronavirus), the growing threat of the given IPL (IPL 2020) organize will be later. Tope said, ‘when a large number of people place a deposit then you are are the infectious diseases of rapid spread is likely. Such (IPL) for the events it is not the right time. It should be held in.’

Rajesh Tope also said that the IPL (BCCI) to postpone in relation to officially interact is ongoing. Soon this will be announced. Maharashtra minister’s statement at such a time has come when the IPL starts in less than a month time is longer. It will be conducted from 29th March is nearing and the first match in the attack Stadium at the current champions Mumbai Indians face the Chennai Super Kings will.

The minister’s statement fine a day ago Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly had said that the IPL organizing fixed date on Will and coronavirus to deal with herself steps will be taken. Ganguly has said about this was that the IPL ‘on’ and the board of the tournament smoothly organize taking every necessary step to take is ready.

The Ministry of Health met by official figures according to India so far in the coronavirus of the 34 confirmed cases is confirmed. The board of a senior officer quoted by ESPN stated in the report of the board that the government’s guidelines following the coronavirus the end of every imperative step to take is ready.

In this regard, all the stakeholders, players, praise, airlines, team hotels, broadcasting crew, and this league involving all the parties necessary caution and added exercise to the government’s instructions to follow will be called. The board also said that players will be told that they protest by hand do not mix and such a device from the picture don’t click, which they may not be. Coronavirus around the world, until now approximately more than 3,200 people have died. Its growing threat due to many sports events canceled are given.