IPL 2020: ‘Such events can be organised later,’ says Maharashtra Health Minister due to coronavirus scare – corona virus go hard in the IPL 2020, Maharashtra’s health minister spoke – averted may tournament

IPL 2020, Corona Virus in India: in the country corona virus threat is. In India killing more than 40 people infected have been. Such in the end of the month to be launched in the Indian Premier League (IPL) of the 13th concern in trouble may need. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said a place that is very much at a crowd of people gather from the infection grow is a threat. Thus, IPL can be avoided. Maharashtra’s health minister, according to the program the corona virus infection of the risks, given the later date could be held.

TV reports according to BCCI sources quoted these that being said the corona virus of fear, this time from the IPL may be canceled. IPL date forward to the range report in the BCCI quoted sources said that the IPL date back and forth would be difficult to do because the international calendar according to the IPL the dates of the polls is done. Such dates in the back and forth is not that easy. If such corona virus let go of the situation deteriorating if the tournament will be canceled.

Please tell if this happens then the 13 years of the IPL the first time in history will do that for some reason the tournament will not be played. However, the BCCI, according to sources, when the IPL first match will be played then the country the temperature of 24-25 degrees around will. Such as in this virus will reduce the effect of. So currently corona virus due to the IPL to cancel or not to take a decision is difficult. According to the report, the BCCI corona virus from Born on the circumstances a vigilant eye, homemade is.

Please tell that IPL 2020 the first match on March 29 in Mumbai’s attack in the stadium to be played. It hosts Mumbai combat the Chennai Super Kings will. A few days ago BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that IPL fixed time will be played. The BCCI chairman said that also assured was that the coronavirus in the wake of all the added tread will be.

