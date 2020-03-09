IPL and coronavirus: corona virus from the IPL Be Moved of speculation, the BCCI uttered – no change schedule – ipl 2020 may postponed due to coronavirus

Highlights Corona Police, Police speculation, the BCCI said your schedule will be on the tournament

On March 29 the start is be IPL – Mumbai and Chennai be played between the first match

Corona virus let go of the country and abroad in many international sports events have been canceled

New Delhi



Around the world the faster your feet go through are dangerous corona virus threat in India grows is visible. There is speculation that this dangerous virus let go of the IPL’s upcoming season also could pass away. But the BCCI have made it clear that her official situations a close eye on are made and this league your fixed time on the same will be held. This year the IPL beginning on March 29 in Mumbai, where you will have Mumbai Indians (MI) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the after. Nearly 2 months running this league final on May 24 will be played.



BCCI sources said that in the country spread are corona virus, ranging BCCI is serious. Board connected to the sources said, ‘IPL to be launched just in time. Yet IPL postponing any decision has not been taken. We conditions on the severity from the eye are made, and we all diligence.’

Team India in return then Dhoni, shedding are sweating



Media by the BCCI, the question was whether the corona virus danger given the IPL 2020 programme to be avoided? Officials made it clear that the sooner such a plan is not. But its official things seriously on the sight are made.

T20 World Cup: Australia Rich, India is also not behind



Meanwhile in India also 42 people in corona virus infection is confirmed to have occurred. This dangerous virus to go around the world in many sports event already canceled have been. Many held without the audience of the presence of are being held and in August this year that the Olympic Games is also this threat is.

‘IPL of reward, then northwards difficulties’

Epidemic have this virus infection because of around the world in far more than 3800 deaths are done. In China so far the most deaths (3 thousand) of this virus Go are. In addition in Italy is now up to 366 and in the U.S. also 21 people have died.

