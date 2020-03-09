IPL from Sofia Archer, the England team in the return of Will preparation

Many speculations and rumors after the English all-rounder Sofia Archer made it clear that the upcoming Indian Premier League not part of the won. Archer’s elbow injury because of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020 season not find the game.

England Cricket Board’s official statement according to the Archer’s injury completely is not fixed. So if the England team soon return to them for the IPL season play will not be possible.

The ECB website printed on the statement, according to the “this week in London, the MRI scan, after the ECB’s medical team, said Sofia and she in January, the South Africa tour on right elbow stress fracture is recovering from. Competitors cricket in return before April months in the middle of his second scan will be.”

Fantastic form in the ongoing illustrious Jaiswal said – first IPL for me the big challenge

The statement further stated, “The Archer the attention of England to play cricket on Will, beginning in June, the West Indies, against Test series will be. Test cricket for the preparation of she may in Sussex to County Championship cricket would play.”

The board’s statement is clear that Archer is the priority of the England team and the Test format will, i.e., that the IPL tournament part won’t. Rajasthan team for these will blow because Archer is their key bowler with the lower order of pressing the batter too.