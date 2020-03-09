ipl prize money cut: IPL of reward, cut in franchising written by northwards ‘when’ – play-off pay cuts in ipl franchise owners shoot off letter to bcci and said it will cause unexpected financial complications

Vijay Tagore, Mumbai



About a week ago our colleague newspaper Mumbai Mirror in it appeared the news was that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) launched the Indian Premier League (IPL) of the prize amount 50% less. This tournament of the eight franchises of the board of this decision are angry and all the franchisees by IPL Governing Council chairman of Be Patel a letter by typing clear it is said that this decision ‘financial complications’ northwards.



Patel this letter on Friday were sent, in which Shah Rukh Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders), Preity Zinta (Kings XI Punjab), Nikhil Mason (Mumbai Indians), Parth Jindal (Delhi Capitals), Kavya more (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Sanjeev coral (Royal Challengers Basler), KS Viswanathan (Chennai Super Kings) and Ranjit Barthakur (Rajasthan Royals) are the signature of.

Last week, the BCCI towards IPL franchisees this letter was sent in which was stated that the economic downturn to let go of this season in the playoff qualified to four teams this time 50 million of Rs 25 crore the same meet.

The BCCI in this paper the reward of which break-up is, according to her IPL 2020 the title of the winning team to Rs 10 crore, runner-up team to 6.25 million, and the third and fourth numbers remain on each team 4.37 crore only meet. Before the year 2019 so then the winner gets 20 million, the runner-up to 12.5 million, and the third and fourth dwelling on the both teams to 8.75 Rs were met.

Team owners sent by in this letter it also stated that them about these changes then being told, when the IPL starts in just 4 weeks time left. In the letter the team on behalf of the owners has said, ‘This Is Our for the delay is that we again your financial model, according to the book been and with this offer the things referring to it many important and unexpected financial Wales northwards.’ This letter is a copy of the Mumbai Mirror also have.

Team owners, for it is also written, ‘play-off the amount of teams a strong incentive to be like that, for which teams your performance by constantly improving in lives are. We all believe the players of the performance occurring in the progress of Indian cricket also benefited. We are all unanimous, being also admits that the prize money cut is meant to IPL in the progress of a step back, draw.’

In addition the team owners, for the board’s decision on any questions raised, including those on the state union match hosted up to 20 million rupees of additional load has been inserted. Before the franchise for it to just 30 lakh per match-only payments were, but now they are 50 bucks per match give of the thing you are saying.

Mumbai Mirror has in this context, the BCCI officials tried to speak, but someone also this no recommend refused to. IPL chairman Patel said mirror any of the calls or messages not answered the. But the Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI sources have revealed, ‘all the fancies of the central revenue from the 200 million bucks from earn much and are such them in the play-off in arriving at the reward as so much amount to give, there is no need.’

