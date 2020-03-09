Irfan Pathans son funnily boxes with Sachin Tendulkar, Watch VIDEO

Special things Irfan Pathan has this video posted There his son Imran fun with are Sachin Both former cricketer this time road safety in the series are taking part

Sachin Tendulkar: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar)recently Indian team of the former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan (Irfan Pathan), son of Imran with the light-hearted mood Hohlbein, while the eye came. Irfan Pathan said that video on your Instagram account, posted on this Sachin the little Imran boxed with while could be seen (Irfan Pathan’s son Imran boxing with Sachin Tendulkar). Irfan has this video to share your written, ‘do not know him, what did he do when he will it will know.’ Extremely interesting in this video Imran The ago Sachin with your height measure, the can be seen. Imran in this video standing on the bench are. Sachin also this toddlers of fun full of fun are taking. Video: Imran Khan to Sachin boxed with are also, in which the Master Blaster also his full with.

Road Safety the World Series: Zaheer Khan made ‘Superman’, a hand taken from it catches, see VIDEO

Comments

Sachin Tendulkar also this video your comment with your Twitter account is posted on the.

Always fun hanging out with little

kids. Your muscles will one day definitely be bigger and stronger than mine and your father’s, Imran. @IrfanPathanhttps://t.co/ZQvizqyXzv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2020

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan this time road safety the World Series (Road Safety the World Series)in Europe are. Mumbai skipper Virat Kohli in the stadium five teams of this T20 tournament in India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa who are taking part. The tournament organizing purpose of the road safety people about awareness is diffuse. Tournament under 7 March the early match in India with legends by the West Indies legends on the seven-wicket of the great victory. In the match West Indies legends by bating the prescribed 20 overs by 8 wickets at the loss of 150 were scored. West Indies on behalf of several Chandra by 61 runs were scored. India Legends on behalf of Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha two wickets has made. The answer in the 151-run target to India with legends by 18.2 overs with 3 wickets blog acquired. In the match Virender Sehwag’s 74 coverage of a tremendous innings. Sachin Tendulkar in this match by 36 runs scored.