Karnataka: Man Return from Dubai Skipped Coronavirus Test, Police in Search of Him – from Dubai returned Man in infuse Corona Virus suspected of symptoms, investigation of the stead airport from absconding, to find in Nepal, the police

Corona Virus in India: Karnataka in Dubai returned from a rally in corona virus infection with similar signs were after which the DNA probe was said to. It was an investigation rather than from the airport fled. Now Mangalore in this person the police find has. Corona virus symptoms appearing after this court had been advised that he Mangalore hospital in the go to check with the take.The state of health according to the department, he walk to the hospital not deliver.

Allegedly he from the airport fled. The police in this regard have been reported. An official told that the surveillance to a team, a person at home exists. Corona virus (Covid 19) of the havoc this time, the whole world is in. In India since the corona virus from infected 43 case Front have arrived.

Right there,the whole world in the corona virus from infected individuals, the number of 110,000 exceeded. As well as this, over 3800 persons, of deaths. This virus is vulnerable in 100 countries and area have come.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

