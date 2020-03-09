ms dhoni come back in international cricket: return match will do in the IPL best performance: former Formula – no change of stance on dhonis future he has to perform in ipl for india comeback bcci source

Rajkot



The national selection committee in two variations. The chief selector also new have come. But Mahendra Singh Dhoni international cricket in return, ranging in attitude is no change. The BCCI official said that Dhoni to return to ‘perform’ will be.



Sunil Joshi-led selection committee on Sunday in Ahmedabad, your first meeting is. This committee South Africa against the hospice in March 12 Getting Started with the Indian team selected.

After the fit Hardik Pandya, Bhubaneshwar Kumar and peak Dhawan in the team are returned.

Joshi’s predecessor MSK Prasad was cleaned by the team that Dhoni ahead of has increased, and their selection on the only consideration will be when he will perform.

Dhoni yester-year in July against New Zealand in the World Cup final after the cricket away from it. Is to be expected that on 29 March from starting from IPL he can return.

BCCI source said, ‘it is a direct selection and had since Dhoni South Africa against the series are not available for as well as about their future no official conversation has not occurred.’

The source said, ‘their name on the discussion only will be when he is in the IPL will. Not just He but also in the IPL many senior and junior players games are won. If they will perform well then their names will also be considered. So, it you some to be the name you can find.’

Australia in October-November in the T20 World Cup to be played. Indian team IPL and after that the match-day based on the same World Cup team will be selected.

The source said, ‘but in the IPL display quite a sense will.’

The main coach Ravi Shastri also pointed out was that MS Dhoni in the IPL good after the performance return can. But their future is quite the question, because he past seven months of no cricket is not played.

