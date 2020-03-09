MS Dhoni IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni’s Future as BCCI President News Updates: India On Mahendra Singh Dhoni Over IPL 2020 | Dhoni over the future of the BCCI stance, ushering in the IPL performance of own team in India would return

Former chief selector MSK Prasad also Dhoni over the future of the saying that have their name on the only consideration will be, when they plan will start

Mahendra Singh Dhoni last year, the ODI World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-finals after the match from international cricket are played not

Dhoni on March 29 starting from IPL in Chennai captaincy, will the tournament’s opening match in Mumbai from combat

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 09, 2020, 01:59 PM IST

Game desk. Mahendra Singh Dhoni over the future of the new selection committee is also of the same stance, which ex-chief elect me offerings was. Prasad, in January this year, had said that Dhoni’s Team India in the only return will be, when they IPL will perform well in. According to sources, the new chief selector Sunil Joshi also Dhoni ranging that opinion are. Against South Africa ODI series for the Sunday when the selection committee a meeting of the IT committee of the BCCI, ranging formal discussion if not. But it fixed that on their name only will be considered, when they IPL will perform well in.

The board source said that this year October-November in T-20 World Cup for Team India chosen will, then the IPL since the tournament performance also on the selection committee’s eye will remain. But, IPL play nice in the ones of the Watch will remain.

Dhoni began to play, and will only return will be : former chief selector

Earlier, former chief selector MSK Prasad also Dhoni’s future, ranging clear that Team India moving stack. Their name on the only consideration will be, when they’ll start to play. While, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also pointed that if Dhoni in the IPL play nice, then the T-20 World Cup for Team India can return. Dhoni 8 months from international cricket are far from. He last years World Cup semi-final since no international combat is not played. They at the moment for IPL in Chennai are preparing and on March 29 the Chennai-Mumbai among the tournament’s opening match on the field will return.