Mukesh Ambani becomes poorer by Rs 44,000 crore as RIL sees biggest-ever drop in 11 years – Mukesh Ambani the big blow! Loose-RIL 13% of the stock, in 1 day was 44 thousand crore loss

The stock market is in a slowdown among Asia’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, also the huge loss suffered. Mukesh Ambani’s property in the 44000 crore of the eye is. Forbes real time according to Mukesh Ambani, the property of 11.68 per cent, with a decline of 42.2 billion dollars no longer. The same day, Mukesh Ambani assets of 5.6 billion dollars of the decline came. Else indrustries Ltd. it has 11 years in the largest loss.

Crude oil prices in more than 30% after the decline of Reliance Industries shares on Monday in heavy decline. Please tell city Arab and Russia between the crude oil market price war broke out from on Monday, crude oil and international futures markets, 31 per cent had been broken.Year 1991 Gulf War crude oil prices it is the biggest drop.

Analysts say that crude prices decline in the effect of RIL on the also will, because its gross refining margin (SRM), which is the money of the crude barrel in the turns, he pressure will come in. In the December quarter, RIL of gram 9.2 dollars per barrel was. Reliance shares came from the decline of its market capital 7,05,655.56 lakh crore on the back.

