News 18 TV Debate Live: Sambit Patra Slams Dr Farooqh on Show Says Tahir hussian is too involved – VIDEO: panellists said in the show about the importance of sit Patra the Marauders tell said – You riots of new dimensions created; the answers given – Shah, Tahir the milk of Dhule are?

Citizenship amendments to the law ranging in the capital Delhi triggered violence on the political parties of a second-charge on -recrimination streak continues. TV channels on the debate during the parties spokesperson and panellists a second charge on marine behind in the hut are.

A TV channel on during the debate, BJP spokesperson sit Patra and Dr. From the middle of the shrill debate. Sit Patra the for the Marauders to say. He said that you are the riots the new dimensions after which sit Patra said, asserting that Shah Rukh Khan and Tahir Hussain milk Dhule are?

#AarPaar

Dr. Faruq Khan sit Patra said the Marauders, got these answers @AMISHDEVGAN pic.twitter.com/NZup9SUgcn — News18 India (@News18India) March 9, 2020

Indeed, during the debate Dr. For sit Patra in the middle of the speaking set. On this Patra said that on TV who Riot does that on the road, what will? On this forum mine said Hey you from marauders anyone? You said so riots new dimension is established. On this Patra said these people say that the Hindu marauders is. They have if the knife would so this even kill it.

Sit Patra said that these people Kapil Mishra of the equalizer want to. Kapil Mishra, then the road to empty was saying. That terrorist got. Wow, wow and which Shah Rukh pills and Tahir Hussain which the ceiling on the weapon met the gasoline bomb, which got the people to pull-dragging in his home was killing these people the milk of Dhule are?

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

