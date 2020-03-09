No cricket from the house to the partakers, then someone found the Academy in the entry, now the entire country is hats-icc womens t20 world cup shafali verma poonam yadav radha yadav performance | sports – News quote

Women T20 World Cup (ICC Women’s T20 World Cup) finals, even though Team India defeat found, but his three players in the entire world, your and the name of the country have lighted

Women T20 World Cup finals (ICC Women’s T20 World Cup) and Team India’s defeat. This news has millions of fan the heart of Dubai, had hoped that this time Indian Cricket Team World Cup home ranging route however, it didn’t happen. In the finals her host Australia by 85 runs from defeated. By the way this necklace even after his daughters on the Naz is. Team India’s 3 players Shefali Verma, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav in the tournament performed. The big thing is that these three players to play cricket too struggled and then he T20 World Cup, such as on the big stage of the country represented.

Shefali Verma has shown off the bat, amazing

Shefali Verma (Shafali Verma) ICC Women T20 World Cup for India, scored the highest. He had 5 matches in 38.66 average of 163 scored. Two matches in the player of the match also were selected. Merely 16 years of Shefali Verma, his explosive game from the whole world the heart won. By the way Once Upon a time, it was also them when no Cricket Academy admission had not been paying. Mumbai cricket academies by Shefali of the girl having them because of the cricket refused to teach. He followed the boy as cricket began to play. Because of this he is also not increasing.

Fiercely lasted Poonam Yadav, Ravi ShastriPoonam Yadav (Poonam Yadav) his leg spin from the T20 World Cup in plenty of headlines shown. Poonam has 5 matches 10 wickets your name be. Against Australia in the first match by 4 wickets digger he surprised everyone. Poonam Yadav also cricketer to become your family from the rebellion did. Agra to Poonam Yadav from childhood playing cricket was fond of but his father had of the society as because of them from doing so prevented. Though Poonam settled not and one day she Father without informing the stadium and nodded. They then their coach held taking the Home lot and he says to the father of cricket play to give the observed. She is the day and today is the day of Poonam Yadav country and your family name Roshan are doing.

Radha Yadav has also done good performance

The left hand of the spinner Radha Yadav (Radha Yadav) also the T20 World Cup played in 3 matches in the best performance. He Total 6 wickets and his economy rate of 6.83 been. Against Sri Lanka he 23 the run giving up 4 wickets digger player of the match title in your name. Radha Yadav is the father of the vegetable were to sell it in spite he his talent on the spur of the so long way be fixed. Radha Yadav is a left arm fast bowler was, but she subsequently spinner became. He Earth Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan as cricket players with training is.