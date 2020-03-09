prize money in t20 world cup: women’s Twenty20 World Cup title by winning the Australia rich, Team India is also not behind – women t20 world cup how much prize money india and australia have won by t20 world cup

New Delhi



On Sunday, the Indian women’s cricket team against Australia in the T20 World Cup title match in suffered defeat. Hence mouthful of the leadership team in India has it titles 85 runs from squandered and the Indian team here on the tournament’s runner-up becoming had to be content.



The Melbourne Cricket Ground in the close to 90 thousand visitors between Australia and India in this match everything in the Kangaroos team of the plan according to the same show. He toss also won the game and match. The Indian team for his prominent game in front of the game in any part of it at any spot above not intersected. Fantastic game showing the kangaroo on the team reward fat down is but Team India in this link too is not far behind.

Franchise crisis – IPL of the reward, then northwards difficulties

Kangaroo team met the $ 10 million



5th time World T20 champions to become Australia’s here trophy along with the fat prize amount is also in your possession is. ICC winning team, this time for 10 million dollars (around 7.40 crore) of the amount was laid out. The World Cup’s last edition (2018) from the comparison of if it this time it’s 320 percent more was. In October last year a meeting in the ICC Women’s cricket growing domination let go of it sums increase was decided.

Defeat in Victory: Women Cricket of the new floor

Team India in Australia than have half the amount



If Australia here and said a million dollar amount of your name then runner-up to Team India here too is not far behind. During last three ICC tournaments in the two time runner-up to Team India to here 5 million dollars (about 3.70 million) of the amount is received. This T20 World Cup in the runner-up before becoming the team India in the 2017 World Cup also runner-up had remained.

Please tell the Sunday MCG were played on the title match in the Kangaroos team by winning the toss before the Supreme Court was decided. In this match Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78*) of the great innings, thanks to hosts India in front of the 185-run target was. Team India here 99 runs and he has 85 runs of difference from this match and their first T20 title squandered.

