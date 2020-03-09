PV Sindhu became the first BBC Indian Sportun of the year

Image copyright

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, the voting via the BBC Indian Sportun off the year 2019 has been chosen.

Last year the PV Indus (para Venkata Sindhu) by Switzerland in the Badminton World Championships was won. To do so she is first Indian female player Bunny were.

Award-winning on the Indus, said, “I BBC Indian Sportun of the year to thank the team would like. I’m very happy that I award received. I BBC India also this great initiative to thank you for would like to and thank my fans too.”

PV Sindhu the name of the world championships with five medals are. He has in the Olympic badminton singles over the silver medal winning also the first player.

By the Indus gladly, saying, “I Award your supporters and fans to dedicated would like to, who will always have my support and my vote for be. BBC Indian Sportun of the year such as awards encourage us that we and improve. All the young female players to my that message will be that as women we have confidence in yourself to do. The key to success is hard work. I trust that soon and also the Indian women for the country medal site.”

This spot on the Central Sports Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju said, “the progress of the game will be then India will progress. Games attached to women awarded to is a good initiative. In the world of the BBC identity. I expect that it will have good effect. We must create an environment where the young player with big dreams can see.”

PV Sindhu, just 17 years of age in September 2012 in the BigBlue in the world ranking top 20 players involved in were.

Over the past four years he constantly top 10 players involved in the are. Blatant smash the Indus the Indian the Tokyo Olympics in hopes planted there.

Award program in Delhi the major players, journalists and renowned personalities in the presence of concluded.

Image caption

India Centre-to-athlete PT Usha in the game to contribute and players the inspiration to give this seasonably Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded





PT Usha to A lifetime achievement award

Many international makable in India the name of the illuminating-to-athlete PT Usha in the game to contribute and players the inspiration to give this seasonably Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded.

The whole game in the life PT Usha has more than 100 international medals and awards, live.

Indian Olympic federation said PT Usha the century’s Best Female Player to generally be awarded was.

Usha 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in the women’s 400-meter hurdles in the second the 100th part of case medal from the defaults were.

BBC Indian Sportun of the year

February 2020 in this first BBC Indian Sportun off the year of the five finalist names were announced.

Those five in have duty Chand, Maccabees Mary Kom, wrestler wine boat, para-badminton player Mansi Joshi and badminton player PV Sindhu involved were.

Of the country and different parts from the people leading the panel of these players had designated.

Subsequently, the three February 2020 February 24, 2020 between the people of your favorite player vote for the be.

Image caption

Babes in Indian languages of the major Rupa Jha





The BBC promised

Award ceremony on the sidelines of the BBC’s Director General Tony Hall said, today’s evening is a promise. The promise is that the BBC games in the Indian women players a matter of Will, their issue shall take.”

The BBC in the Indian languages of the major by all the players congratulated and games in BBC’s initiative promises to continue.

He said, “months of hard work and teamwork after we have our first award until the arrived. PV Sindhu and PT Usha the hearty congratulations. Mansi Joshi, Mary Kom and wine feat you our hero.”

