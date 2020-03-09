Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu love each other to reveal at the New School of SIMA Sonic Alaimchand – Dilip Kumar wife used to like Rajendra Kumar, said, ” I think quite a cute girl..’

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 01:22 PM IST

Bollywood veteran artist Jubilee star Rajendra Kumar, “Mother India”, ‘the heart is a temple’ and ‘certificate of the Union of blah, like Bollywood movies, many fantastic work at home. Fifty of the decade. his first game, while having a star Rajendra Kumar your movies, in addition to personal life caused by also always in the spotlight are. Recently their life based on a book. He was released. In this book Rajendra Kumar’s life about a very interesting anecdote that has been shared.