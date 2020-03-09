Rajya Sabha election Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil wrote the open letter to PM about reminding their promise of allotting one seat-bar Rajya Sabha seat ranging RJD, Congress grew trenchant, the Congress leader said BJP’s open letter writing reminded old promise

Bihar in the Rajya Sabha seat distribution of the National Janata Dal and the Congress in the relations of trenchant has increased. Bihar in the Rajya Sabha for the five seats the election is to be. Bihar Assembly’s existing mathematics according to these five in the 3-seat of the NDA and the 2 seat U in the account of the coming of the estimates.

This situation in Congress want to have that discussion on two in one seat with the Congress give. While the Rashtriya Janata Dal mood to do so does not appear in the Give are. This point ranging in the former associate are between the parties have soured. This outraged Congress’s Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil’s discussion on the open letter is written.

Letter in Gil’s Congress of the party to his old promise is reminded. This Rajya Sabha seat to give the thing spoken of. Gil wrote that during Lok Sabha elections main leaders of the press conference was. At that time the stunning Yadav has clearly said that the RJD quota of one seat to the Congress will be given. It has been said that prana may be on the weight to be. Hope that the RJD leader Your said thing will follow.

In his letter to Bihar in-charge has also clarified that the Congress candidate for Bihar, the same will be the leader. He wrote that if the Congress seat it joins then someone like me also who of Bihar voter is not he is the Congress candidate and will not be. On this issue, the news agency ANI In Conversation Gil had to say that I RJD leader Jagannath Singh’s statement was seen that the RJD Rajya Sabha elections for his party the seat spare. Rajya Sabha seats up for election on March 13, the nomination to fill the final date. These seats for the March 26 voting will be.



