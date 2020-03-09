Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 12:02 PM IST

Bollywood there are many stars who still have any kind of social media account isn’t active. I have a few of those, too, are the Stars which after a long time, or so he said on social media to come. Recently Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also social media platforms on Instagram debuts there. Also, since he’s kind of in the spotlight are. Kareena now after Bollywood King Khan I mean Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also officially on Instagram can.