Shantha Rangaswamy questioned harmanpreet captaincy after world cup t20 lose said she quit india vs australia final match: Women’s T20 WC: finals in Australia received at the hands of defeat after hence holding the Dead question, the former captain said – the time has come..

Former captain Shanta Rangaswamy believes that the time has come that hence mouthful captaincy in his future decide to because the Indian women’s team to he captain over as the batter is important. Another former women cricketer Diana Eduljee said the T20 World Cup finals against Australia in the lopsided defeat after the ‘introspection’ of the advice given while the former coach blight are the third Tanya Bhatia to send judgment on the question raised.

The first time the T20 World Cup finals place in the making of India with a 85-run defeat after Shanta said PTI from said, ‘I was extremely disappointed that I am memory (Montana), Jemima (Rodriguez), hence (mouthful) are highly level the batter not all the running she has been. Hence, memory, Jemima and the president fail consistently ranked. He said that Shefali has only the finest contributed while the other player just something useful here on game she has been which is to win the world title was not enough.

Hence Holding also raised the question Who the T20 World Cup in 4, 15, 1, 8 and two-run here on the same game she has been. Shanta said, ‘I’m sure that him know when, holding the stop and the time has come that he captained, please review. The T20 World Cup before the Tri in the World Cup in the Indian team for the fitness of the criticism of the to Diana said in the finals time after introspection is needed.

He said, ‘their per-tough attitude to adopt is not needed. In the tournament he performed well. We semi-final defeat in order to break in are successful. This necklace is shown that T20 is our strong side is not the one-day international cricket our strong side. Diana said, ‘it is time that we have our strong and weak sides on introspection and in practice it is apply because over 50 of the World Cup (next year) is going to come.’

World Cup 2017 in the final against England India defeat during coach are art by Tania is the third sending on the decision to raise questions, saying, ‘you Tania to the third number can’t send because he is big it is not. If you the first six overs want to take advantage of then it to send.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

