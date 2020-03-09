Shilpa Shetty welcomes daughter Samisha T. at home in India on Holly to see pictures charming.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty the new Bourne baby City Holly on the side of Mumbai is located in your home, take come. This is the first time when Shilpa said daughter city t home and welcomed. Shilpa Shetty, the daughter of his charge by his mother’s foreign birth.

बेटी के जन्म की खुशी के मौके पर शिल्पा ने अपने पूरे घर को डेकोरेट किया और किड्स की थीम पर केक भी काटा. पार्टी की कुछ तस्वीरें शिल्पा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की हैं जिसमें डेकोरेशन से लेकर दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेशन की झलक देखने को मिली थी.

आपको बता दें कि एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने बिजनेस राज कुंद्रा संग शादी की है. दोनों का एक बेटा है और अब उनके घर में एक बेटी आई है. शिल्पा और राज कुंद्रा सेरोगेसी के जरिए एक बार फिर माता-पिता बने हैं.

