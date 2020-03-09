South Africa Cricket Team Will Avoid the Customary Handshakes During Their India Odi Tour – Corona in the shadows of the ODI series play India reached the South African team on tour, not threesome swinger lesbian hand

Coronavirus of the shadows between the South African cricket team in three matches of the ODI series on Monday to India reached. March 12, starting with series to coach Mark Boucher with the 16-member African team directly to the hospice will be there and the practice will.

Against Australia 3-0 ODI series after winning the South African team now the India against an exciting series is ready for the in India, although the corona of the mounting cases because of the guest team is cautious and quite careful but getting.

India in the corona the case of the are constantly rising and so far more than 40 people affected by it have been found. In such South African board for your players health protocol is also released.

To the visiting team during the tour the hand not to shake as many of the suggestions given. About this Boucher said that it is honor of someone is not connected to the rather than security issue. He said, ‘the medical team complete assessment of the situation after us like many of the suggestions you and take precautions to have said. Corona is a concern and we attached information is given and we will believe her.

South Africa team:

Quinton de Cock (captain and WK), Tema beam, Rasi van der don, Pfaff du Plessis, Kyle Varna, Heinrich case, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Asia fellows, lungi and, to Cepal, new notes, Buran Hendrix, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, the name Malan