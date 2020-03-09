Sunil Gavaskar says Women IPL Start full-fledged from next year to tap talent for the National Women team after a lost World Cup final

New Delhi, city. Women IPL: Indian team’s former legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar said the Indian team of the ICC T20 World Cup after losing the BCCI to is advised. Sunil Gavaskar said that the BCCI next year from the women IPL much to you, so that much talent Indian women’s team could get. On Sunday, current champion Australia for the first time reached the final in the Indian team for the Women T20 World Cup title match in the 85-run was defeated.

Sunil Gavaskar said that the women’s team by the way played him the feeling that the things in the right direction are being. India today while talking to Sunil Gavaskar said, “the BCCI and Sourav Ganguly from I want to say is that they have a proper women IPL held to make, because this team, the talent will get. We already have plenty of talented players, and we have seen in tournaments, too.”

Sunil Gavaskar said that, “even if only 8 teams why not join a women IPL means a lot keep. It makes female players exposure get. A lot of talent here, but who knows that we need more players, not get will find. And then, as the years been, the Indian women’s team is much more winning trophies would introduce.”

The Indian cricket team, former captain Sunil Gavaskar already are happy that BCCI very well women cricket the Manage is doing. They already are a lot of work whose results are also being seen. Indian team World Cup about a month ago Australia was, where India, Australia and England together in the T20 tri-series played was, but the India finals was defeated.

Gavaskar says that the way Cricket Australia has women BigMac League is introduced. We can also. Our players Women biomass in the league play experience. Even though they in this World Cup, good performance could not be. Memory Montana and hence mouthful by Australia in quite cricket played.

Posted By: Vikash Gaur

