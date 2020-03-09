Sunil Gavaskar snapped – talent search to start a women’s IPL – sunil gavaskar women s ipl in 2021 bcci president sourav ganguly tspo

T-20 World Cup finals in Australia at the hands of India’s defeat

Gavaskar said – women of the IPL will also start to be

T-20 World Cup finals in Australia at the hands of India after the defeat of the great batsman Sunil Gavaskar said that women in India looking for talents for the women of the IPL should be started. For the first time reached the final the Indian team to a 85-run defeat suffered. Gavaskar, however, said that invincible staying in India in the final passage shows that the things in the right direction is going.

Be Women of the IPL

After all the ‘India today’ and said, ‘I Saurav Ganguly and the Indian cricket board would like to say that from next year women of the IPL will also start to be so and talent come to the fore can. In India, Talent is not the lack of Indian team after this performance and the talent in front will.’ He said, ‘If eight teams is also not so the women of the IPL can be. This talent will get a chance.’

These are also read – Dhoni over the future of the BCCI has made clear, the World Cup team will return

Women’s Cricket by the promotion is

Gavaskar said, ‘BCCI Women’s cricket is brilliantly taking care is and that is why women’s cricket has so promotion is. The tournament starts a month before the Indian team to Australia arrived and the host against the three-match series is also played.’

After all the memory Montana and hence mouthful gave the example of the ones the Big Bash League-play benefit greatly received. He said ,‘memory and Montana’s Big Bash League played which them quite the advantage got. Exactly the same way as the IPL, the Indian Men Cricketers Benefit received.’