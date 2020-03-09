Teachers problems to be Fury performance, given the memo





Tidings listen

Palwal. Haryana school teacher union under the banner of Monday, the district dozens of teachers by the students the problems of the ranging segment on the picket and against the government fiercely protesting. Subsequently, the District Education Officer Ashok Baghel the minister of education the name of the memo given.

PM chaired by the section head, Ashok Garg and operations section secretary Mahesh Chand did. The district head and said that accessible education to the society is the basic requirement. Its fulfillment to the government’s first obligation, but the government retreated is. Because population growth, along with where the new school opened, were to go to his place to close schools is being done. Dozens of schools from science faculty have been eliminated. The Chief open platform from government schools management of private hands in giving the talk. Schools in thousands of posts are vacant. Those positions Enabled on the youth by the teachers of the exploitation to the preparation of the is being. The power of targeting by competent NGOs in the form of parallel education is being implemented and teachers to teach courses not being delivered.

State vice president Richard Verma said that the teacher union’s memo in the new pension scheme instead of the old pension restored, to close the schools instead of public education, to extend, guest teachers, including the department employed in all the raw employees make sure, all kinds of education budget increase and the primary and C & V teachers of the normal until transfers to do, all kinds of promotions to teachers to enable integrity training, available Result Online, etc Not War educational work, to give up, the current salary budget as soon as possible to continue, SC BC BPL, including children, of the amounts, the start of the season in the same pay etc. has been sought. Warned that if the demands are not fulfilled then on March 15 the minister of education of the housing of the narration will be. During this time, the secretary-general, however in Kumar,Ram Singh, Ishwar Singh, Mohan Lal, Mahendra Kumar and Lalit Kumar etc. are involved.

