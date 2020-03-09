Thappad actress Dia Mirza to respond to the step-father – 23-year-old stepfather losing Dia Mirza the pain, he said, ” let them accept me..’

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 08:23 AM IST

Dia Mirza these days the movie ‘Slap’ which is quite in the spotlight are. Reviewers and the audience liked the film quite a lot of compliments on it. Besides movies Diya Mirza your personal life because too much of the discussion of life. Last year, he’s a husband Sahil Sangha from the divorce was taken. Now he’s your stepfather ranging very special offer price. Diya Mirza gave his father an example to introduce the person said.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here