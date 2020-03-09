Thappad: box office report on the rampant director Anubhav Sinha, Tweets filthy dirty violations – daily news & analysis

- Thappad: box office report on the rampant director Anubhav Sinha, Tweets filthy dirty cows daily awakening
- ‘Slap’ of flops to be a few Anubhav Sinha has kept filthy dirty cows, and then asked for forgiveness Navbharat Times
- Taapsee Pannu’s slap 9 days ago so, the story is punchy on the collection, not until today.
- ‘Slap’ failures to say raging Anubhav Sinha on Twitter, Given the filthy dirty cows Amar Ujala
- Ahmed Khan slapped on would recommend now, Taapsee Pannu gave a response to the Economic Times.
- Google News on the news see