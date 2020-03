Entertainment Desk updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 01:02 PM IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s TV show popular. TRP in the top 10 list for the first time. The Kapil Sharma Show, even if the hour comes, but all the artists many hours have to work hard fall. The show, set for the first time a video surfaced in which behind-the-scenes of what happens to those shown.