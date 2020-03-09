The Undertaker was an amazing entry while the legendary stars then made their victim.

News



“/> The Undertaker has made all surprised.

The Elimination Chamber PPV in Alistair Black Eje Stiles between No Disqualification match-up. The Undertaker participated in all freaked out and eje Stiles dangerous chokeslam gave. After that, Alistair Black said A. J. Styles Black Mass and the pin, while your career’s greatest victory.

Black Stiles between huge the battle was. That is, a stick from used cars. Black said Stiles in the above table also asylum seekers, was. However, when it looks black by Hold took over and he Stiles the finishing figure, only the OC of a match to bet did. After that, the three stars teamed by black to kill started.

Also read: WWE Elimination Chamber results – March 8, 2020

Luke targets Carl Anderson Alistair Black Magic Killer and styles of play of the Black would hold. At the same time turn off the lights and The Undertaker’s music ringing. The lights once they are in the ring The Undertaker were present. Eje Stiles said the phenomenal form to put effort, but The Undertaker got them. choke slam gave. Immediately after the lights go out and Undertaker disappeared.

Alistair Black, followed by A. J. Styles his finisher move Stiles to the stake, this game is not. Black’s career it’s the biggest victory.

This is the first opportunity was when The Undertaker by A. J. Stiles for a standard attack. Before the Super shown in the case, even The Undertaker got the trophy the gauntlet match finally superstars like Rey Mysterio place of the entrance, me and Stiles quickly painted while the trophy win was taken away. It’s September now quickly become two stars between WrestleMania game can get.

Elimination Chamber, in which nothing happened, so it looks like it’s WrestleMania in The Undertaker and the Black Tag-Team by A. J. Stiles and OC can fight against. Well, one thing is clear that WrestleMania is The Undertaker while fighting the visible can.