Today in Cricket: 1996 India vs Pakistan Match, When Ajay jadeja played stormy innings against Waqar Younis | India-Pak of 1996 of the memorable match when Jadeja fiercely was of the Ballers said

New Delhi: Yun so India and Pakistan (India vs Pakistan) Among the many memorable matches in which Team India has Pakistan is defeated. But both countries between the exciting matches in the 1996 World Cup of he quarterfinals today is also remembered. Bengaluru chernom Stadium in this match Team India second time Pakistan, World Cup was defeated in the. It match on March 9, 1996 was born.

That World Cup’s second quarter final match in Indian captain Mohammed useradmin toss win the first bats had decided to. Team India has already bating while 287 were scored answer in which Pakistan team set 49 overs at 9 wickets absorb only 248 runs Lanka and Pakistan, the World Cup turned out.

Also read: IND vs SA: Indian team announced, Pandya, including 3 Veterans of the return, Rohit given to the rest

This match from the many interesting incidents also are attached. The most particular team India’s splendid start looking. Here is how Sachin Tendulkar (31) coupled with the team’s first wickets for 90 runs pairs. Sidhu’s 93-run brilliant innings and team of the strong foundation laid. Sidhu man of the match declared.

In this match right before the injury due to Pakistan’s pace Wasim Akram out to be also quite a discussion going. Wasim from being out of Pakistan’s bowling on the opposite effect.

Team India’s innings in the final overs in Ajay Jadeja’s finest was performed. Jadeja has only 25 balls 45 runs flexing were. He Waqar Yunos had said too had. Jadeja’s innings on the spur of the only team India 287 of the challenging score reach could was.

When Pakistan’s Supreme Court began then to Pakistan captaincy are Amir Suhail (55) and Saeed Anwar (48) is also the first wicket for 84 of the partnership. Anwar out after Suhail said Ijaz Ahmed of the team together with the score 100 of the cross made.

Meanwhile Venkatesh Prasad over in Suhail has a runs by the gesture and said that such a ball on the fly runs will take, but the next ball Prasad Suhail bold them Pavilion Way demonstrated. This scripture is also a goldfish remember becoming longer.

Nevertheless it is the match Jadeja of that Stormy shift to much is missed. Jadeja’s innings by Waqar Yunos of the spell screw up was made. Waqar said in 10 overs 2 wickets for 67 runs were given.