wasim jaffer Retirement News Updates India Domestic Cricket Records | domestic cricket’s most successful player Jaffar the young age of 42 he retired and took

Wasim Jaffer’s Ranji, Irani, Dalip trophy in the highest scored, most 156 Ranji match played

Jaffer said the first inning is over, now the coaching or commentary as the second shift will start

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 08, 2020, 10:23 AM IST

Game desk. Indian domestic cricket’s most successful player Wasim Jaffer said Saturday all formats, saying goodbye to. Born in Mumbai Jaffer said the Indian team in the opener’s role is also played. 42 years of Jaffar by 25 years, played cricket. He in 1996 first class debut did. They Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Dalip trophy in the most player who scored. He bares in 12038, Irani Trophy in 1294 and Dalip trophy in 2545 are scored. They most 156 Ranji match play the player who. He Mumbai the two-time world champion made. They two-time world title winning Vidarbha team members were. They know in 12 thousand more than who scored the only players.

Jaffar said, ‘first of all I inscribed thank’d, Who me this beautiful game play of the given talents. I have family, parents, brother and wife to thank, who made my cricket career to pursue in the help given. So many years playing cricket after now move on to the time has come. Red ball cricket is always close to my heart will remain. My first shift ended. Now the second shift will start. Therein, coaching, commentary or something like that will, so this game connected to having a desire to depart. Cricket gave me quite a few.’

Jaffer said the coach, selectors, including all of the thanks

He said, ‘I school days, ranging from professional cricket coaching all coach to thank. All those people thank you, with my skill to near. Pancreas Thank, who believed in me maintained. Its now up to all of the captain, mates and the support staff also thank. I learned a lot from him. I especially Dravid, Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of thank you’d. Sachin Tendulkar about what to say, they are so my role models were.’