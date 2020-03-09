Womens T20 WC: Brett Lee says, Tough seeing Shafali Verma in tears

Special things Said, for India to defeat the ‘world’s end’ not Team time to come in the stronger the return will Shefali display of his mental robustness refers to the

Melbourne:

ICC Womens T20 World Cup: former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee (Brett Lee) said that the T20 World Cup (ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020) – final in Australia at the hands of India after the defeat of the young Indian batsman Shefali Verma (Shafali Verma) to cry seeing bad enough, seemed. Li believes that women’s T20 World Cup finals got defeat in the Indian team for the world ‘ending’ is not the kind of up-and-coming time in the IT team strong return will. Interestingly, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the final of the Indian team on Sunday Australia the hands of the 85-run defeat suffered. With this necklace the first time the T20 world become the champion of the Indian women team’s dream shatter became.

Women T20 World Cup team in a high place, Shefali Verma 12th player

In the final match Shefali your rhythm persisted could not keep only two runs by making out with. After the match, Shefali not tear Rook were. Li said the ICC for his column, written in‘I Shefali Verma for very bad seemed. Her cry seeing did not like him but his performance on Fakhr should be.’He said,‘already in the tournament like this display of his talent and mental tenacity shows. He’s even better than being the same he wore. This experience from the topics he firmly return will.’ Li said,‘India to this dismal was the night but the Indian team return will. Everything here goes not over. It’s just the beginning.’

Comments

Lee wrote, ‘for India it is filled with despair the night was but surely they will return. He ever before the finals had not played and in Melbourne we have seen that experience how much is critical. They match in the settlement having put in the time and unless they (the Indian players) successful in doing that, hand combat had been.’ The Indian team in his early than in Australia defeated the was, but in the final match ranging from beginner to finish anything not on her side and Australia had a win for the fifth time the World Cup become the champion of the credit achieved. Batting and bowling, both on the fronts of the Australian team, the opposition at the heavy lying.

Video: 15 year old girl by broken Tendulkar’s record

(This news NDTV team Edit is not done. This syndicate feed directly from the has been published.)