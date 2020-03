Womens T20 WC: Indian women’s team of the fan while Viv Richards, said trophy in your hands will | Womens T20 WC: Vivian Richards tweets for India Womens, says – you shall have the trophy at your hand one day

New Delhi: ICC Women T20 World Cup (ICC Womens T20 World Cup) to win India’s dream on Sunday, broken. Indian women’s Team (India Womens) and in the final host against Australia suffered defeat. Australia has the fifth time it has won the title. Indian team for the first time this tournament reached the final and his title Dream Unfinished longer. The whole team this necklace from disappointed intersected.

India’s T20 World Cup (Womens T20 World Cup) in the style shown the game, he Everyone The your more made. Vivian formed (Vivian Richards) even those former cricketers who are involved in Indian team are affected. Richards said after the match India defeat frustrated by not being advised of. The West Indies, of this legendary the match immediately after the two tweets made.

Viv Richards the Indian team, praising tweeted, ‘Never Don’t be discouraged. You have the whole tournament the finest in the game and have shown a day in your hands the trophy of course will. Rely on themselves keep.’ Vivian Richards had this tweet with the BCCI (@BCCIWomen) the tag also has.

Your game thanks to the Sir with the title to Richards by Australia to also win to be congratulated. He tweeted, ‘Australia’s women’s team congratulations! You A and T20 titles, has won. Your team is fantastic. Enjoy the moment take.’

Tell note that Australia’s T20 World Cup (Womens T20 World Cup 2020) in the final on Sunday, India A 85-run was defeated. She first batting when four wickets on the 184-run of the score made. Then the Indian team to 19.1 over in a mere 99 on the run turned out. 41-ball 75-run make Alyssa Healy player of the match were selected. His fellow opener Beth Mooney said the 78-run innings was.